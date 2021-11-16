JoSAA 2021: Fifth round of seat allotment results out at josaa.nic.in; check direct link here

The admission process for the fifth round of counseling will be completed by 17 November

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment results for its fifth round of counselling for 2021. Candidates who registered can now check the fifth seat allotment result on the official website of JoSAA - https://josaa.nic.in.

The admission process for the fifth round of counseling will be completed by 17 November. Candidates will have to pay the required acceptance fee through online mode or e-challan so as to secure a seat in the fifth round of counselling.

Follow these steps to check and download the round fifth seat allotment result

- Visit the official website at https://josaa.nic.in

- Click on the link for the JoSAA fifth round of seat allotment that is given on the main page

- Key in your details such as login ID and password to login to the JoSAA portal

- The result for fifth round of seat allotment will appear on your screen

- Check the JoSAA seat allotment result and also keep a copy for future use

Direct link for result is - https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx

If a candidate has secured a seat in the fifth round of seat allotment, they can choose to freeze or float the seat. If a candidate chooses to freeze a seat, it means they accept the seat allotted to them and will not participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling.

In case a candidate is not willing to accept the seat allotted to them, they will float their seat which means they are not securing a seat in the fifth round of seat allotment.

It is mandatory for all candidates to appear for online reporting and also to upload their relevant documents on the JoSAA portal in order to carry out and complete the process of securing a seat.

According to the counselling schedule of JoSAA uploaded on the official website, there will total of six rounds of counselling for JoSAA 2021.

JoSAA gives admission to colleges such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).