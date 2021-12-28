Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: NTA reschedules exam dates; check revised schedule at nta.ac.in
Earlier, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on 29 January as well as 5 and 6 February.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in June 2021 has been rescheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exams will now be conducted on 29 January, and from 15 February to 18 February. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the official notification on the website - https://nta.ac.in/.
The exams have been revised due to representations received from candidates who asked for the exams to be rescheduled due as they were clashing with some major exams also being held on 5 and 6 February 2022, as per the official notice.
The NTA has stated that the detailed exam schedule will be uploaded soon on the website.
The application process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam began on 3 December and the deadline to apply is 2 January, 2022. The last date for successful fee payment is 3 January.
Follow these steps to apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam:
-Visit the website - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/
-Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill registration form for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021’
-Click on New Registration option and key in all your details
-Upload relevant documents and pay the mentioned CSIR-UGC NET fee
-Keep a printout of the submitted application to use in the future
Direct link to apply is here - https://testservices.nic.in/ExamSys21/Root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgGDtWcAbgFDre9xlyz9+V+SlylEqgDusThvOCTsxiv8g
The CSIR-UGC NET will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The exam papers shall be bilingual (Hindi and English), as per the official notice. There will be five test papers- Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric and Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination is conducted by the NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.
For more details, applicants are advised to visit the websites https://nta.ac.in/ or https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.
