Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: NTA releases exam schedule for 5 subjects, visit csirnet.nta.nic.in

As per the official notice by National Testing Agency, the notification regarding admit cards will be displayed on the NTA website - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a subject wise and shift wise exam schedule for Joint CSIR–UGC NET June 2021. The notice contains a schedule for five exam subjects only.

Registered candidates who had enrolled for the examination may check the schedule on the official website of NTA - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

Here's how to check schedule:

-Visit the official website - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

-Go to the link that reads, ‘Public notice: Schedule for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021’

-A PDF will open. Check the dates and schedule for the test

-Download a copy of the PDF and save it for further reference

The direct link for the schedule of Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 is given here.

The exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 Noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The exam for Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be held on 29 January in Shift 2. Exam for Physical Sciences will be held on 15 February in Shift 1. The Mathematical Sciences exam shall be conducted on 16 January in Shift 1 and the Chemical Sciences exam is scheduled to be held in the second shift on the same day.

On 17 February, the Life Sciences (Group 1) exam will be held in the first shift and Life Sciences (Group 2) examination shall be conducted in Shift 2.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 exam is being conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility of applicants for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor posts in Indian colleges and universities.

For further updates on the exam, candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites of NTA https://csirnet.nta.nic.in. or https://nta.ac.in/