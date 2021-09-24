JNVST Admission 2022: Registration for Class 6 begins; candidates can apply at navodaya.gov.in

Aspirants should note that the last date to apply for the examination is 30 November.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 registration process for Class 6 students has begun by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates who want to apply for the JNVST examination can do so by visiting the official website of NVS at https://navodaya.gov.in/.

Aspirants should note that the last date to apply for the examination is 30 November.

Check steps to apply for JNVST 2022 below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://navodaya.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the JNVST 2022 Class 6 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, applicants will have to click on the registration link to fill the application form

Step 4: After filling in the form, candidates will need to make the payment of application fees

Step 5: Once the process is done, hit on the submit button. Then the application form will be submitted

Step 6: Finally, download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further use or reference.

Check direct link to apply here: https://cbseitms.nic.in/registrationClass6/registrationClass6

According to an official notice, candidates applying for JNVST must not have been born before 1 May 2009, and after 30 April 2013. They should also be studying in Class V for the academic year 2021-22 in government, government-aided, or other recognised schools.

Students can also be studying in a ‘B’ certificate competency course of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district where they are seeking admission.

Meanwhile, the Samiti has informed that the JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted on 30 April, 2022.

For more details and updates, candidates are requested to check the official website (https://navodaya.gov.in/) for more information.