JNUEE 2021: Results out for PG courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; check direct link here

The results for the post-graduation (PG) courses of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 have been released by the university. Students who appeared in the JNUEE 2021 MA, MSc and MCA examinations can go to the official website of the University - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/ and check their results.

The applicants must note that key in their application numbers and dates of birth to access the JNUEE 2021 results.

The university will also release a merit list based on the marks secured by the candidates in the JNUEE 2021. Shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the completion of the admission formalities as well as the counselling process.

Candidates can follow the steps and check their results:

Visit the official JNU website - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

Click on link which reads, -JNUEE Result 2021 link - M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results List 1 (JNUEE 2021)

Log in by entering details including date of birth and application number

Access the JNUEE 2021 result

Aspirants can take a printout of the JNUEE 2021 result for future reference

Aspirants can check their results by clicking on this direct link - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/MAMSCMCAResults2021/Default.aspx

The JNUEE 2021 was held from 20 to 23 September. The provisional answer key of JNUEE 2021 was released on 11 October. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till 12 October. The final answer key of the exam was prepared on the basis of the challenges raised by the applicants.

The results of the JNUEE 2021 have been prepared considering the final answer key. Aspirants must know that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results.

For all courses, except PhD programmes, the JNUEE is the main medium of selection for admission to JNU. For PhD candidates, the JNUEE is followed by a viva-voce, following which a merit list is prepared and released, giving 30 percent weightage to the viva and the remaining 70 percent to the entrance test.