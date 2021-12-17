JNUEE 2021: NTA releases final answer key at nta.ac.in; check direct link here

Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from NTA’s official website- https://nta.ac.in and https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 final answer key has been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from NTA’s official website- https://nta.ac.in and https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/.

Check steps to download the answer key here

Go to NTA’s official website - https://nta.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link for the JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 that is given on the main page

The JNUEE final answer key will appear on the screen in the format of a PDF file

Check the JNUEE final answer key and save a copy for future use

Direct link to the final answer key: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20211216152939.pdf

The NTA conducted the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 from 20 to 23 September this year in a computer-based mode (CBT). The JNUEE 2021 was held in two shifts by the NTA. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on 11 October this year and the candidates were given the option to challenge it till 12 October.

Applicants had to Rs 200 as an application fee to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The raised objections were checked and verified by the panel of subject experts. After this process was complete, the JNUEE final answer key has been released by the Agency.

No candidates were informed if the challenges raised by them were accepted by the panel of experts or not.

The JNUEE is held as the main medium of admission to all courses of the university, except for PhD programmes. In case of PhD courses, admission is secured on the basis of the JNUEE and a viva voce. The JNUEE merit list for PhD programmes is prepared on the basis of 70 percent to the JNUEE and 30 percent to the viva voce.

In case of any doubt or query, candidates can call on the helpline number - 011- 40759000 or write to jnu@nta.ac.in.