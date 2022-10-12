JNU UG Admission 2022: Online registration window closes today; apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the application process for its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programme today, 12 October 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination and opted for JNU admission are eligible to apply for the programmes offered by the university. Applicants can register for the JNU courses on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in till 11:50 pm. While applying for the course, candidates will have to log into JNU’s website using their NTA application number and date of birth (DoB). Students should check the eligibility criteria and other details mentioned in the JNU e-prospectus 2022-23 before applying.

Once the registration process ends, the university will open the application correction window on 13 October 2022. “Candidates are hereby given an opportunity for correction, if any, in particulars of their applications in online mode only from 13.10.2022 to 14.10.2022 (11.50 pm),” reads the notification.

Candidates should be mindful of their corrections, as no further correspondence in this matter will be entertained beyond 14 October. As per the schedule, JNU will release the first merit list for admissions on 17 October 2022. The blocking of seats by candidates will be conducted from 17 to 19 October 2022.

Check the admission notice here.

Read the JNU Admission Schedule for UG/ COP programme.

Here’s how to apply for JNU UG Admission 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link provided for admissions through CUET UG score on the desired course on the main page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates must enter their CUET UG application number and log in

Step 4: Then, fill up the JNU application form and upload all documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form as asked

Step 6: Save and download the JNU UG Admission 2022 form. Candidates can also keep a printout of the same for future reference.

