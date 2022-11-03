The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the result of list 1 for admission to its postgraduate (PG) programmes. The result has been declared for admission to courses including MA, MCA and MSc for the 2022-23 academic session. Aspirants can check the result on the official web portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates will have to block seats for admission to the postgraduate programmes against the List 1 result by 4 November. The university will be releasing two more lists. The second list is scheduled to be released on 8 November, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be released on 13 November. It is to be noted that the classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to begin on 28 November.

What are the steps to check the JNU First Merit List 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the university at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “JNU PG Results List -1” link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your CUET application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the captcha code in the space provided.

Step 5: Go to the login button.

Step 6: The JNU PG 1st Merit List 2022 will then be displayed on the screens.

Here is the direct link to check the merit list:

https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/jnumamscmcaresults2022/Default.aspx

The JNU PG merit list 2022 has been prepared based on the CUET PG results. The CUET PG test was conducted by the agency from 1 to 12 September and the results were released on 26 September.

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University had issued the first merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes on 21 October. The results were released on the university’s official web portal. The JNU merit list consisted of the minimum score that a candidate should have got in order to take admission to different undergraduate programmes offered at the varsity.

