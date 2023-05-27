Jamia Millia Islamia announced new dates on Wednesday for the entrance test of its Residential Coaching Academy, which prepares candidates for the Civil Services Coaching program in 2023. Interested individuals now have the opportunity to apply until 5 June by visiting the official website jmicoe.in. The online application process commenced on 20 April, and the portal will allow applicants to edit their forms starting from 6 June. As per the updated schedule, the entrance test is scheduled to take place on 18 June. The entrance test will take place at 10 different locations across the country, namely Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Srinagar, Jammu, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala). The written test will consist of General Studies, which will be in an objective format following the UPSC model.

This section will be available in English, Hindi, and Urdu languages. Additionally, there will be an essay writing component in English, Hindi, and Urdu to assess the candidate’s general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning, comprehension, and written communication skills. Negative marking will be applicable for the objective-type questions, with one-third of the marks being deducted for each incorrect answer.

The objective type paper for general studies will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the essay paper, paper two, will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM. Only the top 800 students will have their essays evaluated, which will be based on the multiple-choice question (MCQ) test paper.

The expected date for the announcement of the written test results is 18 July, while the tentative dates for the interviews are scheduled between 22 July and 12 August. The final results are anticipated to be published on 10 August. The last day for completing admissions is 20 August. Registration for candidates on the waiting list will take place on 24 and 25 August. Admissions for the waiting list candidates will occur on 28 August, followed by an orientation session for classes on 31 August.

The preliminary test series is set to occur from January 2024 until April 2024, whereas the main test series is planned to be held from June 2024 to September 2024. The total number of available seats is 100, and it is mandatory for all participants to avail hostel accommodation.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.