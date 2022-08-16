JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 772 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of 772 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of jkssb.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has begun its online application process for the recruitment of more than 700 vacancies in several government departments. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts at the official website of the board at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to register for the vacancies is 14 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, JKSSB will fill up a total of 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments. “The number of posts can undergo an increase or decrease without any notice before the completion of the selection process,” the notification mentions. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the instructions given in the notice carefully. Also, applicants must write his name and date of birth as recorded in the matriculation certificate.

Read the official notification here:

https://jkssb.nic.in/Pdf/advt_04_of_2022_-_below_Level-6__1_%20final_27072022.pdf

Here are a few steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the link that reads - “Apply for various posts under Advt 04 of 2022”

Step 3: Candidates then need to sign up and create a profile to register themselves

Step 4: They also have to login and apply for the desired post

Step 5: Then fill up the application form, upload the documents, pay the required fee and finally submit

Step 6: Download the JKSSB application form and keep printout for future reference

Direct link to apply: ssbjk.org.in

Candidates applying should note that the maximum age should be 40 years as on 1 January 2022.

Vacancies involving two-stage examination:

Those belonging to the General category have to pay an online application fee of Rs 550. Whereas, those from SC, ST, PWD and EWS categories need to pay Rs 450.

Vacancies involving single-stage examination:

Candidates from General category will pay Rs 500 and SC, ST, PWD and EWS category applicants will pay Rs 400 towards the same.

The selection of eligible candidates will be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination and skill or physical test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.