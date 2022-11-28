JKSSB JE 2022: Admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, check direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued the admit card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment (written) exam 2022. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test can download their admit cards from the official website of JKSSB. To download the City Intimation /Level-1 admit cards, applicants will have to use their Application ID and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions and information carefully printed on the admit card. They will also have to follow it strictly.

As per the schedule, the JKSSB JE Civil exam will be conducted on 5 and 6 December 2022. It is scheduled to take place in a Computer Based (Written) Test (CBT) mode format. The Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours (120 minutes). Through this recruitment drive, JKSSB aims to fill up a total of 163 vacancies in the Jal Shakti Department.

Those appearing for the exam should note that there shall be negative markings for wrong answers (1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer) that will be attempted in the examination.

Read the official notice here.

Check the steps to download JKSSB JE admit card 2022:

Go to JKSSB’s official website.

Search and click on the link for – Admit cards for CBT exams.

On the new page, go to ‘Login for JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL)’.

To access the admit card, candidates will have to use their application ID and date of birth and click on submit.

The JKSSB JE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check, download and save the JKSSB JE admit card 2022 on your computer/laptop.

Keep a printout of the JKSSB JE Civil admit card 2022 for future use.

Find the direct link here.

For more details and all the latest updates, kindly check the official website of JKSSB.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.