Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical). Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in the Public Works Department R&B today.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up a total of 52 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts in the organisation. Aspirants who are applying should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2022. They should also hold a Bachelor’s degree in the related branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) in India.

Last week, the commission deferred the online application deadline till 8 September 2022.

Simple steps to apply for the JKPSC AE recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Jobs/Online Application” link — Direct Recruitment that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the application link for the Assistant Engineer Mechanical post.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form, upload all the documents and also pay the fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the JKPSC AE recruitment 2022 application form and keep a printout of the same.

Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Applicants from reserved category (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section) need to pay Rs 500.

For the selection of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), the JKPSC will conduct a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based written exam at Srinagar and Jammu centres. The exam will be of 100 marks. Candidates who pass the written exam will be called for an interview or viva voce round.

For more details and updates, applicants need to keep checking the official website of JKPSC regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.