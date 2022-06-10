JIPMAT 2022: Registration deferred till 15 June, check steps to apply here

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination for the candidates aspiring to take admission to the 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gayafor the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the online registration deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2022) till 15 June 2022 up to 5 PM. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the examination can register themselves online from the official website of JIPMAT which is jipmat.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification by the authority, candidates will get to make corrections on their application forms on 17 June and 18 June 2022.

JIPMAT 2022 will be conducted by NTA on 3 July 2022. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) which will be commenced from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

Read the official notification here:

Eligibility Criteria:

Aspirants should have cleared the 10+2, XII or HSC examination in the arts, commerce or science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from reserved categories- SC/ST/PwD) or more in the academic year 2020 or 2021 or appearing in 2022. They also must have passed the class 10th board examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC, ST and PwD) or more in the year, not before 2018.

The aggregate of marks scored by the candidate in the 10th and 12th standards would be calculated based on the Board’s regulation. If there is no such regulation for the aggregate marks from the board, then the aggregate marks of all the subjects that appear on the mark sheet will be considered for calculating the percentage of the marks.

Application Fee:

For the general (UR) candidates and OBC (NCL) candidates, the required application fee is Rs 2000. For the candidates from reserved categories such as EWS, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD and Transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1000.

How to apply for JIPMAT 2022: