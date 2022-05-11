JIPMAT 2022: Check application process and application fee here

The examination is scheduled for 3 July and will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) from 3 pm to 5:30 pm

The National Testing Agency has begun the application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates need to visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in to apply for the same.

The last date to apply for the exam is 9 June.

It is to be noted that this examination is being conducted for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

What is the mode of the examination?

What is the application fee?

An application fee of ₹2,000 is applicable for the candidates belonging to the general category and OBC-NCL male candidates. While, for general and OBC-NCL female candidates, an application of Rs 1000 is applicable.

For candidates belonging to EWS, SC, ST, PWD categories, and for Transgender candidates, an application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable

What are the steps to apply?

Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in Click on the link that reads JIPMAT 2022 - New Registration Register yourself by clicking on New Registration, supply the required details and create a password. Note down the application number generated The application number and the password will be used to complete the remaining steps of the application and will be needed for future logins Login using your password and the application number Fill in your required details Upload your documents including your photograph, signature, & PwD Certificate (wherever applicable) Check all your details and make the fee payment Your application form will then open on your screen Print it out for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply.

JIPMAT enables the candidates to apply for integrated management courses in the two IIMs. For more details, candidates should regularly check the official website.