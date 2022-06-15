JIPMAT 2022: Application process ends today; check direct link here
The application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 ends today, 15 June. Studnets can apply for JIPMAT 2022 till 5 pm at the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.
The fee payment for the exam can be made till 11:50 pm on 15 June. The application edit window will remain open on 17 and 18 June. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period”, the National Testing Agency stated in a notice.
Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2022:
• Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.
• Click on the link for JIPMAT 2022 new registration.
• Fill in the JIPMAT 2022 application and make the fee payment.
• Save a copy for future use.
Direct link to apply is here.
Application Fee:
General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) applicants: Rs 2000
Gen- EWS /Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD candidate- Rs 1000
Transgender applicants- Rs 1000
Exam details:
The JIPMAT 2022 will be held on 3 July as a computer-based exam from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions related to Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability and Reasoning Comprehension.
Eligibility criteria:
The exam is open to candidates who have cleared their 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or its equivalent with 60 percent marks. The applicant must have passed Class 10 exam with 60 percent not before the year 2018. For more details related to the JIPMAT 2022 eligibility criteria, you can check the information brochure here.
Aspirants can apply to both the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu through JIPMAT 2022 only. The exam is held for admission into the five-year Integrated Program in Management at both the institutes. For more information related to the exam, aspirants can visit the JIPMAT 2022 website.
