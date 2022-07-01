JIPMAT 2022: Admit card released on jipmat.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

Candidates will also have to carry a valid photo ID card along with the JIPMAT admit card to the examination hall. The upcoming entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 3 July

The National Testing Agency has issued the hall ticket for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. The upcoming entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 3 July. Candidates who have registered to appear for the JIPMAT 2022 should login to the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in to download their individual admit card.

Students should download the admit card as it is to be carried by them to the examination hall. Important details like exam centre, roll number, exam center, name of the candidate and other details will be mentioned on the JIPMAT admit card. In case of any discrepancy, applicants should directly contact the NTA to get the issue resolved.

Here are the steps to download the JIPMAT admit card:

Go to the official portal for the JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads JIPMAT- 2022 Admit Card

You will get two options- either to download the hall ticket by entering your Application Number and Password or your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Your JIPMAT Admit Card will appear on the screen, once you enter your details and submit them

Download it and print it

Here is the direct link to download the JIPMAT Admit card.

Applicants will also have to paste their recent passport photograph on the attendance sheet.

Applicants will be required to report to the allotted JIPMAT examination centre according to the time mentioned on the JIPMAT exam admit card. Candidates will not be allowed inside the test centre after the specified time on the admit card.

For more details regarding the exam guidelines, you can visit the JIPMAT website.

