Jharkhand Board exams 2022: 10th, 12th Science results out tomorrow; here's how to check

The results for Class 10 board exams and Class 12 Science stream will be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council tomorrow, 21 June. The results are expected to be declared at around 2:30 pm by School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

Once the results have been declared, students can check their scores on the website jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. Students need to enter their Jharkhand Board roll number and code to check their board results.

Steps to check Jharkhand 10th, 12th Science results:

• Visit the official website- jacresults.com.

• Click on the link for Jharkhand board results 2022.

• Enter the required details to login to the JAC portal.

• The Jharkhand 10th, 12th result will appear on your screen.

• Take a printout for future use.

Students should check their scorecards thoroughly to see if details like their name, their parents’ name, subjects, pass/fail status, registration number and so on, have been printed correctly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates need to contact the JAC. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent to clear the JAC 2022 exam.

Students can also check their JAC 10th, 12th Science result via SMS. They need to type RESULT, JAC10/JAC12 and their roll number and send it to 56263.

As per an NDTV report, a total of 2,81,436 students had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 12 exam, while 3,99,010 had appeared for the 10th boards this year. The JAC exams were held in March-April.

Last year, the Jharkhand board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were evaluated on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. For Class 10 students, the pass percentage was 95.93 percent.

For more details related to the JAC 10th and 12th results, students can visit the official website.

