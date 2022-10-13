JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 seat allotment result to release today, check steps

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the Round 6 seat allotment result today, 13 October. Candidates who registered themselves for the counselling process will be able to check and download the Round 6 seat allotment result on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once it is released.

Post the release of the seat allotment result, document verification for the selected candidates at the allotted institutes will take place. This verification of documents will begin tomorrow, 14 October, and will close on 16 October 2022 at 5 pm. Along with the document verification, candidates will have to deposit the required fee via their login ids (online).

To check the seat allocation result, candidates must enter their roll numbers on the portal. “Candidates who applied in round 6 counselling through Direct Admission, are not allowed to fill the choice(s) of Government Institutes,” the official website reads. So, those candidates, who have already filled in the choices of government institutes, are requested to kindly remove them and fill in the choices again.

Here are a few steps on how to download the JEECUP 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2022, when released:

Step 1: Go to JEECUP’s official websites at jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the JEECUP 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 link on the screen (when it is released).

Step 3: On the given space, submit the application number and password.

Step 4: The JEECUP 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the allotment result for future use.

Counselling Schedule for JEECUP 2022 (Round 6):

-Round 6 seat allotment result: 13 October

-Round 6 Document Verification at the allotted institutes: 14 to 16 October, up to 5 pm

-Round 6 Fee Deposition by the candidate through their Login id (online): 14 to 16 October

-Round 7 New Registration for candidates who have not appeared in UP JEE 2022 and Payment of Registration Fee: 14 to 16 October

Candidates must regularly check the official website of JEECUP for more updates and information.

