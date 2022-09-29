The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun round 5 of the State Polytechnic Counselling process. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process in polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh can submit their respective application forms on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The deadline to register for round 5 of the counselling process is tomorrow, 30 September 2022. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on 1 October 2022. As far as the document verification is concerned, this process will be conducted from 28 to 30 September at district help centres.

Read the online Counselling Schedule for the 5th round here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s325db67c5657914454081c6a18e93d6dd/uploads/2022/09/2022092286.pdf

Here’s how to apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website for JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading – ‘Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the UPJEE 2022 roll number/application number, and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

Step 4: Then, fill out the online application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Also, pay the necessary counselling fees, (if required).

Step 6: Finally, submit the form and take a printout of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link: https://admissions.nic.in/jeecup/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc+tNhkXBPwsFarzNpzp3rxBwILH7PCb5SvPe6RefGdzV

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Dates:

Round 5 New Registration of qualified/Not qualified, Other State candidates and not admitted candidates up to 3rd round and Payment of Registration fee from 28 to 30 September.

Round 5 Choice filling and Locking by all candidates (it is compulsory for all candidates to fill choice) also from 28 to 30 September.

Round 5 of seat allotment on 1 October.

Round 5 Document Verification at the district Help Centres from 1 to 3 October (upto 5 pm).

Round 5 Fee Deposition by the candidate through their login (online) from 1 to 3 October 2022.

Admitted Seat Withdrawal from 28 September to 3 October.

To confirm their admission, candidates must carry their seat allotment letter along with all original documents for verification purposes to the help centres.

JEECUP is an annual state-level exam organised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council. It is conducted for those seeking admission in different government and private participating polytechnic institutes in the state.

