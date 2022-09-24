The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will begin Round 4 of JEECUP Counselling – Polytechnic tomorrow, 25 September. Candidates who want to submit their application form can do so by visiting the official website. It is to be noted that those applicants who qualified in the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam or the ones who didn’t qualify as well as the candidates who were not allotted a seat in the previous 3 rounds of counselling can register for Round 4 of the JEECUP Counselling. When applying for UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling, candidates have to log in with their application number and password. They will have to fill in the application form, pay the necessary registration fee, fill out the choices as well as select the locking option.

Candidates who have not been given a seat for UP Polytechnic so far, need not worry as they can register for the counselling process again. This year, the JEECUP Counselling will take place for a total of eight rounds.

JEECUP Counselling Schedule (Round 4):

– Round 4 new registration of qualified/Not qualified, Other State candidates and not admitted candidates up to 3rd round and Payment of Registration Fee: 25 and 26 September

– Round 4 Choice filling and Locking by all candidates (It is compulsory for all candidates to fill choices): 25 and 26 September

– Round 4 of seat allotment: 27 September

– Round 4 fee deposition by the candidate through their Login (online): 28 to 30 September

The JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 registration closed on 18 September. The Round 5 registration process will begin on 28 September. Through UP-Polytechnic Counselling 2022, the council will help candidates who are seeking admission to several programmes offered by polytechnic institutions in the state.

The JEECUP results were declared on 19 July 2022. For more details, keep checking the official website.

