JEE Session 1 2022 results announced, check details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

It is to be noted that the result has only been announced for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The JEE Main Result 2022 for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) has not yet been released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 Result 2022. The JEE Main result for Session 1 can now be checked on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per reports, Sneha Pareek has topped the engineering entrance exam with a perfect score of 300 out of 300. The examination was conducted from 20 to 29 June at different centres across the country. In order to check the results, the candidates will require their JEE application number, security pin and date of birth

Steps to check the JEE Main Session 1 results online

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads ‘Download JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1’ on the homepage.

Fill in your details including your JEE 2022 application number, date of birth along with security pin and submit it.

Your JEE Main Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Print your JEE Main result and save it for future use.

Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main Session 1 results.

According to an NDTV report, candidates belonging to the general category need to score a minimum of 75 percent in aggregate to clear the JEE Main 2022 Session 1, while a minimum of 65 percent in aggregate is required for applicants belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories.

Here are some other websites to download the JEE Mains scorecard:

Around 7 lakh students had appeared for the Session 1 exam that was held in June. Candidates who have passed the JEE Main 2022 Exam will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam, if they have achieved the required cut-off. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced exam would be released once the JEE Main Session 2 exams are over.

JEE Main Session 2 are set to be held from 21-30 July. For more information, applicants can visit the JEE website.

