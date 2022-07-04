JEE Mains 2022 provisional answer key released, check how to download

Those candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, have been given a provision to challenge the same by making a fee payment of Rs 200 per question. This fee is non-refundable and the last date to raise an objection is 4 July by 5pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the JEE Main provisional answer keys from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency has released the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and Paper 2A (B.Arch.).

Those candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, have been given a provision to challenge the same by making a fee payment of Rs 200 per question. This fee is non-refundable and the last date to raise an objection is 4 July by 5pm.

What are the steps to download the answer key?

Go to the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link under the Candidate Activity section.

Login by filling in your application number and password/ date of birth.

The JEE Main answer key will then be displayed on your screen.

Match your answers with the keys to calculate your probable score.

What are the steps to file your challenges?

Visit the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ on the homepage.

Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin that is displayed and click on Submit.

Go to ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Challenge the 'Correct option' with one or more of the Option IDs given in the four columns by selecting the check box.

Upload the support documents, if any to file your claim.

Once you select the desired option, choose ‘Save your Claim’ and then move to the next screen.

All the Option IDs challenged will be displayed on your screen.

Click on ‘Save your Claim and pay the fee.

