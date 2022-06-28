JEE Main Session 2 2022: Registrations to end soon, check application process here

No age limit is mentioned for the candidates appearing in the exam. Those who have passed the Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2020 and 2021, or are appearing in 2022 are eligible to take the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) - 2022 Session 2 on 30 June 2022. Aspiring Engineering candidates may fill up the application form on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can submit the application forms till 30 June (9 PM). The session 2 exam is scheduled from 21 to 30 July 2022. The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) Session 1 exam and want to appear for session 2, need to log in with their previous Application Number and Password that was used for Session 1. They may choose the paper, Medium of the Examination, cities for Session 2 and then pay the Examination Fees.

What are the steps to register for Session 2?

Step 1: Go to the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that says, “Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022″ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Complete your registration.

Step 5: Login using a system-generated ID and password.

Step 6: Fill up your application form.

Step 7: Pay your application fee.

Step 8: Submit your form.

Step 9: Print it out or save it for future reference.

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

No age limit is mentioned for the candidates appearing in the exam. Those who have passed the Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2020 and 2021, or are appearing in 2022 are eligible to take the exam.

The date for downloading the admit card has not been announced yet.

The information bulletin containing all the information related to the exam is here.

Here is the direct application link.

