The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Interested candidates can register for JEE Main session 1 exam online through the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 12 January. The JEE Main session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 3 January. It is to be noted that from 2023-24, the JEE (Main) – 2023 will be held in two sessions with Session 1 to be held in January 2023 and Session 2 in April 2023. In order to aid the students to get accustomed to the CBT mode of the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has built a mobile app– National Test Abhyas. Aspirants who want to appear for the engineering entrance exam can excel and prepare themselves further with the mock tests available on the app.

The National Test Abhyas app is available for download on Google play store and App store and can be operated through Android and iOS devices. Candidates should download the app and sign up by providing some basic details. The mock tests can be easily accessed as the account creation is free of cost.

Accuracy should also be maintained by the candidates in exams as wrong answers will lead to negative marking. Thus, candidates should be careful while answering questions during the online test.

As per the rules, the ranks of the candidates will get calculated as per the marks obtained by them in any of the two sessions. Candidates are permitted to choose one session only.



