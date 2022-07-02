JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

As per the official notification, candidates who have already registered themselves for JEE (Main) Session 1 and applied for JEE (Main) Session 2 will be allowed to change only in following details- Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, Examination Cities and additional Fee Payment (if needed)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 (JEE Main) Session 2. Interested and eligible candidates who have already filled up the online application form can make any necessary changes till 3 July up to 11:50 PM. The errors can be corrected through the official website of NTA, which is jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates will not be allowed to modify their JEE Main online application form after the correction window is closed. However, they are required to pay an additional fee (wherever applicable) through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, UPI or Paytm.

As per the official notification, candidates who have already registered themselves for JEE (Main) Session 1 and applied for JEE (Main) Session 2, will be allowed to change only in following details- Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, Examination Cities and additional Fee Payment (if needed).

This is a single-window opportunity for JEE aspirants to make the required changes. “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA’s official release reads.

For any further queries regarding the JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 correction window, candidates should refer to the detailed notification published on the official site.

The NTA will conduct JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 from 21 to 30 July 2022 in various institutions across India. The examination will be taken offline and will be held in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE (Main) is a national-level common entrance test, which allows students to get admission to government and private Engineering colleges across the country.

Steps while making changes to the JEE (Main) 2022 Online Application Form:

Go to the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Correction for JEE (MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)’.

Use your login credentials to enter the correction portal.

Make your desired changes to the JEE Main 2022 application form.

Re-submit the JEE form and take out a copy for future use.

