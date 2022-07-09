JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application process concludes today, check details here
There is no age limit for the candidates to apply in the examination. Those who have passed the class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2020, 2021, or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age are eligible to appear in the exam
The application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 will close today, 9 July at 11 PM. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the examination on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the fee payment can be done till 9 July at 11:50 PM.
The notification mentions that those who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for Session 1 and are aspiring to appear for JEE (Main) Session 2, will have to log in with the Application Number and Password that was generated in Session 1. They may only be required to choose the paper, cities, and medium of the examination for Session 2 and pay the exam fee.
The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be held from 21 to 30 July. The examination will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
What are the steps to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 July exam?
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads “Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)” on the homepage.
- Create your account on the portal and then fill up the form by signing in with your login credentials.
- Upload the documents required, make the fee payment and submit your application form.
- Print your application form and save it for future use.
Who all are eligible to apply for the examination?
There is no age limit for the candidates to apply in the examination. Those who have passed the class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2020, 2021, or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age are eligible to appear in the exam.
Here is the JEE Main official notice and the direct link to the application form.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration process to reopen soon, check details here
Candidates who have passed their class 12 or an equivalent examination in the year 2020, 2021, or are appearing for the same in 2022, irrespective of their, age are eligible to appear in the examination. The detailed eligibility criteria can be found on the JEE Main official website
JEE Main 2022: Registration for Session 2 closes today, find direct link to apply here
There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022. But those applying for the Joint Entrance Examination should have passed the class 12 or equivalent test in 2020, 2021, or will be appearing in 2022 (irrespective of their age)
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link here
As per the official notification, candidates who have already registered themselves for JEE (Main) Session 1 and applied for JEE (Main) Session 2 will be allowed to change only in following details- Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, Examination Cities and additional Fee Payment (if needed)