JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card will only be available online. In case of facing any difficulty while downloading the admit cards, students can seek help by contacting on 011 - 40759000 or sending an email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 Session 1. Students who are willing to take JEE Mains Session 1 this year can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be held from 23 June to 29 June. The entrance test will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT). The admit card contains the examination date and allotted examination centre.

Earlier, the examination authority had released the examination city intimation slip. However, it was not the admit card and it only had the information about the city where the examination centre would be allotted.

The JEE Main Examination contains two papers. The first paper is for students seeking admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E and B.Tech.) at IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Universities recognised by participating state governments. The second paper is for students who want admission to B. Arch and B. Planning programmes in various universities across the country.

NTA will commence Session 2 for JEE Main 2022 from 21 July to 30 July. Candidates who want to appear for Session 2 can register themselves online till 30 June up to 9 PM.

Steps to download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: