JEE Main 2022 admit card to be released soon, check details here

NTA will soon be releasing the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 admit cards that are scheduled to begin from 20 June 2022. The admit cards will be available for download on jeemain.nta.nic.in and will have the details related to the exam centre and the timings of the examination.

The exam city information is likely to be available by 7 June or the first week of June in order to make it easy for the students to travel to the examination centre.

The JEE Main 2022 admit card is expected to be released after that. Tentatively, the admit cards should be available by 8 or 10 June 2022.

The details on the admit cards are very important so the candidate must ensure that they are correct and should notify NTA in case of any errors. Admit cards need to be saved and printed out for future reference.

It is to be noted that the students usually don’t get the option to request for a change in exam city or exam centre. Any such requests are not entertained by the agency. Students will have to go to the exam centre assigned to take the JEE Main examination.

What are the steps to download the admit card?

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link 'JEE Main admit card 2022'.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to sign in.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.

Besides, the JEE Main 2022 results will be announced on 6 August 2022. Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will start on 7 August 2022. The exam date for IIT-JEE or JEE advanced 2022 Exam will be announced on the website from 28 August 2022.

