JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1 to be released soon, here is how to download

The first JEE session has been postponed multiple times, and is now finally taking place from 20 to 29 June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admit cards soon. The admit cards will be released for the Session 1 of the JEE Main exam. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam should keep a check on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first JEE session has been postponed multiple times and is now finally taking place from 20 to 29 June. The admit cards are usually issued 10 days prior to the exam.

The admit cards once issued will be available on the official website. It is to be noted that the second session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled to take place between 21 to 30 July and therefore the candidates can expect the admit cards by the second week of July.

As per the official notice released by the NTA, the dates for the release of the admit cards will be announced in due course of time. The admit card would consist of the details related to the exam centre.

The dates for the declaration of Examination City, downloading of the hall tickets, and the announcement of results will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The dates for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be announced later, the NTA had mentioned.

If you are appearing for the exam and want to download your admit card, then you can easily download it by following these steps.

What are the steps to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be JEE Main 2022 admit card link (once the link is activated, click that).

Step 3: Now, the candidate will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit, once you have entered it. The admit card will soon appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it and download it for future reference.