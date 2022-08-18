JEE Advanced admit card expected released on 23 August : Here are steps to download
Admit card is a crucial document, and is needed to be brought in the examination hall by the candidates
The admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced are expected to be released on 23 August.
The admit card can be downloaded from the official website jeeadv.ac.in once available. Admit card is a crucial document and is needed to be brought in the examination hall by the candidate without any fail.
The exam will be held on 28 August. It will be divided into two papers and shifts.
Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
The mode of examination will be computer-based. The information regarding the date, time, exam centre, etc. for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be available on the admit card.
How to download:
After landing on the homepage of the official website- https://jeeadv.ac.in/ click on the link that reads, "JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card".
Fill your information details to log in to your account.
The admit card will show up on your screen.
Download and print the admit card.
If there is any problem occurring in downloading the admit card, the candidate must immediately contact the Chairman of the respective zonal coordinating IIT.
Along with the admit card, candidates are required to bring a valid ID proof, like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving License, or School ID to the exam centre.
Candidates need to properly fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the admit card.
They also have to bring a pencil and a pen with them.
If you have forgotten your registration number, you can retrieve it via candidate portal with the help of your application number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards with themselves till the end of the admission process.
Important Points:
Metal items like rings, bracelets, earrings, etc. are not allowed at the centre. Also, no mobile phones, calculators, and rough paper can be carried to the exam centre.
Candidates are needed to wear face masks, and must maintain social distancing at all times.
The candidates must reach the exam centre before the reporting time.
