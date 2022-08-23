The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, 23 August. Candidates can download it from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will be released today, 23 August by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card from the official website, once it is released. According to the schedule set by the Institute, the admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 will be accessible for download from 10 am onwards on the website. To avail the hall ticket, candidates will have to submit their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the given portal. The JEE Advanced examination is scheduled to be held on 28 August 2022. It will consist of two papers which are Paper 1 and Paper 2. Students have to appear in both papers and it is compulsory.

Check simple steps to download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card:

Go to the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Search and click on the admit card link once it is released on the homepage.

Candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number correctly.

Within a few seconds, the JEE advanced 2022 hall ticket will get appear on the screen.

Check and then download the JEE advanced 2022 hall ticket.

Take a hard copy of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022 for future reference.

Check JEE (Advanced) 2022 Schedule.

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted for a duration of three hours. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, whereas Paper 2 will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Those appearing for the exam should note that the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key will be released by the Institute on 3 September. The JEE Advanced 2022 final result will be announced by the Institute on 11 September.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is held for students seeking admission to several courses at the IITs. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

