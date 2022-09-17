JEE Advanced AAT 2022: IIT Bombay to announce result at 5 pm; check steps to download

The JEE Advanced AAT exam is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses in IITs. The JEE Advanced AAT examination was conducted on 14 September

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) 2022 is going to be released today, on 17 September by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The eligible candidates can check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced https://jeeadv.ac.in/. The results are set to be released at 5 PM. The candidates are required to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, date of birth, and mobile phone numbers in order to access and download the results.

The JEE Advanced AAT examination was conducted on 14 September. The exam has been conducted for admission in undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) in the IITs. Candidates will be considered eligible on the basis of the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 cut-off.

Steps to check the results of JEE Advanced AAT 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JEE Advanced, click on the link, “AAT 2022 result”.

Step 2: A new window will open up. Now, key in your registration number, date of birth, and phone number.

Step 3: After doing that, you will be able to access your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result. Download your result, and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

The results for the JEE Advanced examination 2022 were announced on 11 September. If candidates haven’t checked their results for this examination yet, then they can do so by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced.

Steps to check the results of JEE Advanced 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JEE advanced, clink on the link mentioned next to “JEE (Advanced) 2022 result”.

Step 2: Now, use your registration number, date of birth, and mobile phone number to login.

Step 3: The result will be presented on your device’s screen. Go through your result properly, download it, and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted in computer-based mode. The paper contains three subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

