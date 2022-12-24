JEE Advanced 2023: Schedule and revised syllabus released; check details

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has announced JEE Advanced 2023 dates. The Joint Entrance Examination for Advanced dates have been declared on the official web portal. The JEE Advanced Exam 2023 will be held on 4 June 2023. There will be two papers and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours for each paper. It is mandatory for candidates to take both the papers. It is to be noted that the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 will commence on 30 April and will close on 4 May, 2023. The online registration for foreign candidates will begin on 24 April. The JEE Advanced admit card download link will get activated between 29 May and 4 June 2023.

What is the eligibility criteria?

A candidate should have taken the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1993.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum for two times in two consecutive years.

What are the steps to register yourself for JEE 2023?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the link for JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration.

Create a user account and then login using those credentials on the JEE portal.

Upload your documents on the JEE portal.

Pay the JEE application fee.

Submit the JEE registration form and print the confirmation page.

More details about the exam can be checked from the information brochure here.

IIT Guwahati has even released the revised syllabus for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates appearing for IIT JEE examination can check the syllabus in detail from the JEE’s official web portal. The Institute has issued the revised syllabus of all the three subjects: Physics, Maths, and Chemistry (Physical, Organic and Inorganic).

