Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 dates. The schedule has been released on the official website of JEE Advanced – jeeadv.ac.in. The registration will commence on 30 April, 2023 and end on 4 May, 2023. The registered applicants can pay the application fee till 5 May. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is set to take place on 4 June, 2023. The examination date is going to remain unchanged even if it is declared as a public holiday. The applicants are required to have been born on or after 1 October, 1998. Candidates belonging to the category of SC/ST/PwD will get an age relaxation of 5 years.

For more details, see the official schedule here.

The exam can be attended by a candidate for a maximum of 2 times in 2 consecutive years. The registration for the foreign applicants will start from 24 April, and will conclude on 4 May, 2023. For the foreign candidates, the last date to pay the registration fee is 5 May, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Details

The exam will comprise Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be of a duration of 3 hours. It should be noted by the candidates that it is compulsory to appear in both the papers. The entrance exam is going to be conducted in 7 zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The admission of a candidate to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs in all the IITs will happen on the basis of his/her performance. The decision of JAB 2023 will be considered final in all the matters regarding JEE Advanced 2023 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2023-24.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card

The registered applicants can download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced. The admit cards will be made available from 29 May, 2023 to 4 June, 2023. The admit card is going to contain the key details of the candidate. The details will be name, roll number, date of birth, photograph, signature, category, and address for correspondence.

