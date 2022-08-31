JEE Advanced 2022: Response sheet to release tomorrow, check how to download
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be releasing the response sheet of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, 1 September. Once released, candidates can check the JEE Advanced response sheet on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the response sheet of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, 1 September. Once released, candidates can check the JEE Advanced response sheet on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official website, the window to download the JEE response sheet will open from 1 September at 10 am. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination was conducted on 28 August in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released on 3 September from 10 am onwards. Following its release, candidates will be able to check and challenge the answer key on the official website till 4 September.
After reviewing the challenges made on the provisional answer key, the IIT Bombay will issue the final answer key and result on 11 September. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 should note that the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) will be available on the official portal.
Check the JEE (Advanced) 2022 Schedule here
Here’s how to download the JEE Advanced 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced
Step 2: Search and click on the JEE response sheet link that will be made available on the main page.
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to enter their application number and password.
Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Then, save and download the JEE Advanced response sheet.
Step 6: Keep a print out of the JEE Advanced response sheet for further use.
Students who pass the JEE Advanced 2022 successfully will then appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. It will begin on 12 September 2022. Candidates must keep a check on the official website for more details and updates.
