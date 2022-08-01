JEE Advanced 2022 registration dates announced, here's how to apply

The copy of the candidate responses will be released on the JEE (Advanced) website on 1 September. The provisional answer key will be published on 3 September. The result of JEE Advanced will be declared on 11 September

The registration process for The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will start from 7 August and continue till 11 August. The last date for paying the fee is 12 August. Those who want to register for the exam can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced exam will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each and will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This year, the Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced exam will start from 9 AM to 12 noon. Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The IIT JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 August and the admit card for the same will be released on 23 August.

What are the steps to register for the JEE Main Exam?

Go to the official web portal of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”

Register on the portal and login using your JEE Main 2022 login id and password.

Fill in your JEE Advance application form with all the details asked.

Upload and scan your documents as a part of the registration process.

Pay your JEE Advanced application fee.

Download your JEE Advanced application form and print it out for future reference.

The copy of the candidate responses will be released on the JEE (Advanced) website on 1 September. The provisional answer key will be published on 3 September. The result of JEE Advanced will be declared on 11 September.

Those who appear in the exam should be in the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (from all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of the exam. The percentages of different categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10 per cent for candidates from GEN-EWS category, 27 per cent for OBC-NCL, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST and the remaining 40.5 per cent is open for everyone. Within each of these categories, 5 per cent horizontal reservation is applicable for PwD candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.