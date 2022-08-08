JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins today, check other important dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Mains 2022 result today and candidates who will successfully clear the Mains examination this year can register themselves online through the official website of JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today from 4 PM onwards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Mains 2022 result today and candidates who will successfully clear the Mains examination this year can register themselves online through the official website of JEE Advanced which is jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants can submit their forms till 11 August 2022 up to 5 PM and the application fee can be submitted till 12 August 2022 up to 5 PM.

Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process was slated to start on 7 August 2022. But the recent notification says that the date has been deferred. The other important dates have also been published in the revised schedule available on the official site.

Check the revised schedule here.

As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download from 23 August to 28 August 2022 and the examination process will be conducted on 28 August in two shifts. The first shift will be on Paper 1 and will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second shift will be on Paper 2 and will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The result will be announced on 11 September 2022. The examination authority will also release a provisional answer key before preparing the final result.

Age Limit: To apply for JEE Advanced 2022, aspirants should have been born on or after 1 October 1997. However, there are 5 years of age relaxation applicable for the reserved candidates such as SC, ST or PWD.

Educational Qualifications: Students should come among the top 2,50,000 qualified candidates (including all categories) in BE or BTech paper of JEE Mains 2022.

Application Fee: While the general candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 2,800, the reserved category candidates and female candidates need to pay Rs 1,400.

JEE Advanced is a national-level common entrance exam which offers admission to various programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The examination process commenced in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. An aspirant can appear for the exam maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

