The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, 29 August. The question papers of the JEE Advanced 2022 have been issued for both the sessions – Paper 1 and 2. Students can find papers 1 and 2 on the official website of the JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on 28 August (Sunday) in two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 began from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. According to reports, candidates who appeared in both sessions for the JEE Advanced 2022 analysed the paper as easy.

As per the schedule, IIT Bombay will next issue a copy of candidate responses on 1 September at 10 am. The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer keys will further be published on 3 September. Following its release, the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key will begin on 3 September and end on 4 September. The final answer key and result of the JEE Advanced 2022 will be declared on 11 September at 10 am.

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 link: https://jeeadv.ac.in/documents/jeeadv-2022-paper1.pdf

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 link: https://jeeadv.ac.in/documents/jeeadv-2022-paper2.pdf

Check the JEE (Advanced) 2022 Schedule here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/schedule.html

Here’s how to check the JEE Advanced question papers:

Step 1: Go to JEE Advanced’s official portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the question paper link on the main page and click on it.

Step 3: Then, download the PDF files of Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Step 4: Save the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper for future purposes.

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced 2022 will be able to take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. This process is to seek admission to the IITs across the country. The JoSAA counselling process will begin on 12 September.

