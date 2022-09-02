The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam on 11 September. Aspirants will be able to check the result on jeeadv.ac.in. However, till then the students can refer to the previous year’s cut-offs to get an idea about the closing rank in the exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam on 11 September. Aspirants will be able to check the result on jeeadv.ac.in. However, till then, the students can refer to the previous year’s cut-offs to get an idea about the closing rank in the exam to get admission into various IITs. Students will have to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling as a part of the admission process. As per the recent announcement, the provisional answer key for the exam will be released on 3 September. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is held for students who want to take admission to several courses at the IITs.

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. A Careers360report mentions that a total of 6 rounds of JoSAA counselling were held in 2021. The report further elaborates on the previous year’s closing ranks of the unreserved category for BTech in ECE, which are as follows.

IITs – Closing Rank (Male) – Closing Rank (Female)

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar – 4,174 – 8,253

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee – 1,421 – 3,389

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad – 5,047 – 11,313

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati – 1,891 – 4,693

What about the number of seats in different IITs?

As far as the number of seats being offered by some of the popular IITs this year, a report by The Indian Express states that IIT Bombay has 1,360 seats this year while the number of seats at IIT Delhi is 1,209. IIT Madras has 1,133 seats whereas Kharagpur and Roorkee have 1,869 and 1,353 seats to offer respectively. These numbers here include the supernumerary seats offered for female candidates.

The candidates need to fill in choices but participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate admission to IITs. Admission will depend on merit and the seat availability during the counselling process. The schedule for the different stages of the admission process is available on the official web portal.

