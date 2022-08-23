JEE Advanced 2022: Admit card released on jeeadv.ac.in, check direct link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, 23 August. Those who registered for the exam will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to avail the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced examination will be conducted on 28 August 2022. IIT Bombay is conducting the entrance exam in more than 600 exam centres in 226 cities across the country. The Joint Entrance Examination will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those appearing for paper 1 will have to mandatory appear for paper 2 as well.

Students can find the complete JEE (Advanced) 2022 timetable on the official website as well as here: jeeadv.ac.in/schedule.html.

Check step by step process to download JEE Advanced admit card 2022:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Search and click on the admit card link that has been made available on the main page.

As a new page opens, candidates have to submit their JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to login.

Within a few seconds, the JEE Advanced admit card will appear on your screen.

Check and then download the JEE Advanced admit card.

Keep a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card 2022 for future need.

Find the direct link to download JEE Advanced hall ticket 2022.

This year, nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for the advanced exam. Out of the 2.6 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam.

Details on JEE Advanced 2022 Exam:

The JEE Advanced 2022 Examination is conducted for students seeking admission to various programmes at the IITs. The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and held for a duration of three hours.

Paper 1 will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on the given date. On 3 September, the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key will be released by the Institute on the official website. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on 11 September, as per the schedule.

