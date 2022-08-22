Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit cards will soon be released on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The admit cards are expected to be released on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in on 23 August 2022

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit cards will soon be released on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The admit cards are expected to be released on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in on 23 August 2022. Those who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 in the B.E and B.Tech papers will be taking the JEE Advanced exam. It is to be noted that IIT Bombay will be scheduling the JEE Advanced exam on 28 August 2022. Aspirants must bring their admit card with them to the examination centre. There are 50 overseas students among the approximate 1.6 lakh applicants for the JEE Advanced exam this year.

The two shifts for the JEE Advanced exam will consist of paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Once the admit cards are released, the applicants are advised to check them thoroughly.

What are the steps to download the JEE Advanced admit card?

Visit the official web portal of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to the "JEE Advanced Admit Card" option present on the webpage.

The candidate portal for JEE Advanced will open.

Fill in your necessary information, including your registration number, cell phone number and birthdate.

Go to "Login."

The JEE 2022 Advanced admission card will be displayed on your screen.

Print your JEE Advanced admit card for future reference.

This year, about 2.62 lakh candidates have qualified the JEE Main to appear in the JEE Advanced, with the maximum of them from the state of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

The JEE advanced exam will consist of questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, multiple-choice questions with a single answer, and questions of the matching type will all be a part of the JEE Advanced question paper. Full, partial, and zero marks are a part of the exam’s marking scheme.

Those who are appearing in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official web portal for all the latest updates on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

