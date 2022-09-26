Jamia Millia Admission 2022: First merit list to release today on jmi.ac.in
Rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and the Muslim minority policy of JMI. Classes for first-year students will commence on 3 October 2022.
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will issue the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, 26 September. JMI will release the first list for all qualified candidates who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 exam. Once the list is released, candidates seeking admissions in Jamia Millia can check and download the list from the official website. “The rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and Muslim minority policy of JMI,” reads the notification. The classes for first-year students will begin on 3 October 2022, the notice added.
Find the notification here.
JMI Admission schedule 2022:
- First list of selected candidates on 26 September
- Offer of admission from 29 September to 1 October
- Second list of selected candidates on 6 October
- Admission based on the above list will be held from 10 October to 12 October
- The third list of selected candidates will release on 17 October
- Offer of admission on 20 October and 21 October
- Fourth and last list of selected candidates on 26 October (in case any seat remains vacant)
- Offer of admission from 28 October to 31 October
Through the CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates can take admissions in 10 undergraduate courses out of 59. The courses offered by JMI through CUET include BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) History, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc Biotechnology, and BVoc (Solar Energy).
Admission process at the JMI University involves the following steps:
- Online registration on jmicoe.in by the applicant
- Issuance of admit card
- Admission test
- Processing of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)/Answer scripts
- Declaration of results
- Physical verification of original documents and offer letter of admission
- Confirmation of the admission process
- Commencement of classes
On 22 September, University Grants Commission (UGC) released a tentative timeline for admissions in undergraduate programmes on the basis of the CUET 2022 in central universities.
