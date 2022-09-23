Jamia Millia Admission 2022: First merit list to release on 26 September, check notice

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be announcing the first list of selected candidates for undergraduate admission on 26 September. The candidates have been shortlisted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores. After the release of the list, candidates who applied for UG courses at JMI will be able to check and download the merit list on the official website at jmicoe.in. Post the release of the CUET UG scores, the admission process to all the central universities has begun for undergraduate programmes. “The rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and Muslim minority policy of JMI,” reads the notification. The notice further mentions that the classes of the first-year students will begin on 3 October 2022.

Find the official notice here.

JMI will be taking admissions via CUET scores for 10 undergraduate courses out of its 59. The programmes offered are BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

JMI Admission schedule 2022:

First list of selected candidates on 26 September (Date of Admission: 29 September to 1 October).

Second list of selected candidates is to release on 6 October (Date of Admission: 10 to 12 October 2022).

Third list of selected candidates on 17 October (Date of Admission: 20 and 21 October 2022).

Fourth list of selected candidates is to be issued on 26 October (Date of Admission: 28 to 31 October 2022).

On Thursday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) released a tentative timeline for admissions in undergraduate programmes on the basis of the CUET 2022 in central universities.

