JAM 2022: Application correction window to open on 20 October, check details at jam.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, will open the correction window for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 on 20 October. Candidates can make corrections till 25 October at the official website at https://jam.iitr.ac.in/.

According to the official notice, if changes are to be made in the fields such as name of the candidate, date of birth, parent’s name, name of university, year of graduation and marks/CGPA, no additional fee is required to be paid.

However, if candidates need to change their category or gender, an additional fee of Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers is applicable.

If candidates need to make changes in the choice of examination cities, then a fee of Rs 300 needs to be paid online.

The registrations for JAM 2022 were done till 14 October, with the deadline for fee payment being 11:59 pm on 17 October. Candidates who have registered but still not paid the fees are supposed to make the payment on or before 17 October on the official website.

Direct link for payment is here - https://joaps.iitr.ac.in/

Application fees for JAM 2022 is Rs 1500 per subject for candidates of the unreserved category and Rs 750 per subject for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Admit card for JAM 2022 will be issued to only those students who have filled the application form. Applicants need to ensure that they have enter the accurate details in their application form, as the admit card will be used in the future for corresponding purposes. The JAM 2022 is scheduled to take place on 13 February next year, with the results expected to be out on 22 March.

The JAM exam is conducted for the purpose of getting admission in Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD, MSc (two years) and other post-bachelor degree programs. The duration of the JAM 2022 exam is three hours with 60 questions. The exam will be held as a computer-based test and those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the counselling process in various IIT’s.

