JAC Round 2 counselling 2022: Fee submission deadline today, check details

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has announced the JAC Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for B. Arch and B. Tech programmes. Aspirants can download the results by visiting the official web portal at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. As per recent details available, the shortlisted candidates will be required to submit an online application fee and report at the colleges for the verification of documents. Today, 28 September, is the last date for the fee submission and verification process. The round 3 seat allotment would be announced on 30 September by 7 pm as per the schedule notification on the website. The counselling process should be completed by the candidates within the given deadlines otherwise the seat withdrawal will not be considered after the mentioned dates.

What are the steps to submit the JAC Round 2 counselling fee?

1. Go to the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

2. Go to the link for round 2 seat allotment.

3. Login using your credentials and complete the JAC fee payment.

4. Submit the JAC Counselling form and download it.

Candidates should bring two sets of self attested photocopies of all supporting documents/certificates along with the original documents/certificates. After physical verification, the candidate will not be permitted to make any changes in the details they have submitted.

An applicant claiming reservation for more than one category would need to be present only once along with all the supporting documents. Failure in bringing the supporting documents for a particular category, will debar the candidature of the aspirant under that category. Candidates are advised to keep a check on JAC’s official web portal for updates related to subsequent rounds of counselling.

