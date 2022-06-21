JAC Jharkhand Class 10 results to be announced today at jac.nic.in, check details here

Students may also check the JAC Class 10 result via SMS. To avail this service the students are required to send an SMS in a specified format

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will today, 21 June declare the class 10 board exam at 2:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official websites including jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

What are the steps to check the JAC Class 10 results

Step 1: Go the official website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: Go to the JAC class 10th result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and login, submit it.

Step 5: Your result will then come on the screen.

Step 6: Save the hard copy for future use.

The examinations for Class 10 were held from 24 March till 20 April. The board exams were conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift started from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 board exams.

What are the steps to check the results by SMS?

Students may also check the JAC Class 10 result via SMS. To avail this service the students are required to send an SMS in a specified format. Here are the steps to check the results via SMS.

Step 1: Go to Messages application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type JHA10<space>Roll Number and then send it to 5676750.

Step 3: Your JAC Class 10th Result will then be sent on the same number.

What are the steps to check the result via Digilocker?

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) also has the provision to check JAC Board 10 Result via DigiLocker. Students who have appeared in the examination must follow the steps given below

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application or the website.

Step 2: The students who have not registered may sign up on DigiLocker may register themselves directly log in by using their valid credentials.

Step 3: Search Jharkhand Academic Council and click it.

Step 4: Choose 2022 as your exam year, fill in your valid roll number and the other details.

Step 5: Submit it and then your JAC Board 10 result will be imported to your account.

Step 6: Once the JAC Board class 10 result marksheet is imported, it can be downloaded for future.