The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh will close the online fee submission process for JAC Round 3 Counselling 2022 today, 3 October.

Candidates can submit the fee online till 7 pm by visiting the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Even those applicants who wish to withdraw their seats can do so today. Applicants who do not pay their fee on time and those who do not withdraw their seats on the scheduled time must note that their application will not be accepted.

Once the online fee process is closed, the JAC will conduct the first special round of counselling. According to the schedule, the registration process for the first special round of counselling will begin on 4 October 2022. The display of vacant seats for the first special round will be released on 4 October and will be available on the website till 7 pm the same day.

Here’s how to submit the online fee for JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the Round 3 seat allotment result link that is on the homepage

Step 3: On the portal, candidates have to sign in with their credentials and pay the required fee. Then, click submit.

Step 4: Those who want to withdraw their seat can do so before making the payment.

Find the counselling schedule for JAC Chandigarh here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3dd28e50635038e9cf3a648c2dd17ad0a/uploads/2022/08/2022092198.pdf

Important Dates for JAC Chandigarh Counselling

– Submission of online fee: 1 to 3 October till 7 pm

– Withdrawal after Round 3 of seat allotment: 3 October till 7 pm

– Display of vacant seats for First Special Round: 4 October till 7 pm

– Registration process for First Special Round commences: 4 October

– Deadline for generation of filled bank challan: 5 October

For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.