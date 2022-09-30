The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh will release the Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result today, 30 September.

Candidates will be able to check and download the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result from the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will be eligible to seek admission to BE, BArch, Integrated BA, and MBA courses that are offered across the colleges in Chandigarh. According to the official notice, the JAC Chandigarh third round of seat allotment will be released by 7 pm on the official website. Students allotted seats are advised to complete the admission process.

The submission of the online fee will take place from 1 to 3 October 2022 till 7 pm. The withdrawal of seats after round 3 of seat allotment will take place on 3 October. To check the JAC Round 3 allotment result applicants must log in using the JAC Chandigarh credentials on the portal.

Read the counselling schedule for JAC Chandigarh here.

Once the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment result is released, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to JAC Chandigarh’s official website.

Step 2: Look for the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment list and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: Candidates must check the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment list and look for their names.

Step 5: Save and download the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment list for further need.

Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds of counselling, should not lose hope. They can look for their names on the Round 3 Counselling list. JAC Chandigarh will be conducting two special rounds of seat allotment for vacant seats after the release of Round 3.

The details regarding the special round of seat allotment are available on the official website and in the notification.

For the latest updates and information, candidates must keep checking the website.

