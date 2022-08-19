ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register for 108 vacancies, check steps to apply

Through this recruitment drive, the ITBP aims to fill up a total of 108 vacancies. Aspirants are advised to check their eligibility before applying so as to avoid any disappointment at a later stage

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has begun the online registration process today for the recruitment to the post of Constable (Pioneer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post of Constable (Pioneer) is till 17 September 2022. “Applications are invited from male Indian citizens (including subjects of Nepal and Bhutan) on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBP,” reads the notification. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad, adds the notice. Through this recruitment drive, the ITBP aims to fill up a total of 108 vacancies. Aspirants are advised to check their eligibility before applying so as to avoid any disappointment at a later stage.

Vacancy Details: (Total 108)

- Constable (Carpenter): 56 posts

- Constable (Mason): 31 positions

- Constable (Plumber): 21 openings

Check steps to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and candidates have to register themselves on the portal.

Step 3: Then, log in using the correct credentials and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, upload all documents, pay the fee and then click on submit.

Step 5: Download the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 form and keep a printout.

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying the registration fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should be from 18 to 30 years of age as on 17 September 2022. They should also have a Class 10 (Matric) pass and one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant job is Mason, Carpenter, or Plumber.

Candidates will be selected in 4 phases. Phase 1 is the PET/PST test, Phase 2 is a written exam, Phase 3 is a trade test, and finally, phase 4 is document verification and medical exam.

