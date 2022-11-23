ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application process for 24 Assistant Sub Inspector posts ends today
The minimum age requirement for an ASI post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 23 November 2022. Read the notification
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBP. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment itbpolice.nic.in till 11:59 pm. “Applications from candidates will be accepted through online mode only,” reads the notice. No other mode of submission of the application is allowed. Through this recruitment drive, ITBP aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies. Candidates who are selected will be liable to serve anywhere in the country or abroad.
Category-wise vacancy details: (Total – 24)
– Unreserved (UR): 12 posts
– Other Backward Class (OBC): 6 vacancies
– Scheduled Caste (SC): 3 openings
– Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 2 positions
– Scheduled Tribes (ST): 1 posts
Those applying should keep in mind that the minimum age requirement for the post of ASI (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 23 November 2022. Candidates should also hold a passed senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry, and biology as main subjects from a recognised board. They must have a Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute that is recognised by the centre.
Simple steps to register for the ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022:
-Go to recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
-Look for the ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ link and apply.
-Candidates need to log in using their credentials
-Once the form appears on the screen, they have to fill up the application form, upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit it.
-Save and download the ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 confirmation page.
-Take a printout of the ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 form for future use and reference.
Male candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category must pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female aspirants and those belonging to the SC/ST as well as the Ex-Servicemen category have been exempted from payment of the fee. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
